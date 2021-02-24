Local dentist develops scrub caps for textured-hair

Black History Month continues, and “The Rhode Show” is working to share black stories and feature local, black-owned businesses. On Wednesday morning, we caught up with Dr. Joke Alesh, an African-American dentist and the founder of Headgear by Dr. Alesh. Headgear is a product line of headwear solutions for health care professionals.

Watch the attached video to hear Dr. Alesh’s conversation with Michaela about her satin-lined scrub caps and bonnets. Click here to shop the full collection.

