A talented local comedian can now add children’s book author to his already impressive resume. This morning we welcomed back our friend, Ace Aceto, as he discussed his new book, “Maddie Loses a Tooth.”
To learn more about Ace and get his book, head to: https://www.aceaceto.lol/
