Local Cheerleaders Head to Nationals

Some of the Pop Warner cheerleaders that you’ve seen on the sidelines of local football games will soon be seen on ESPN. The 2019 Pop Warner Super Bowl and National Cheer & Dance Championships will take place from Saturday, December 7th through Saturday, December 14th at ESPN Wide World of Sports™ Complex.

Teams from Portsmouth and Barrington will be representing RI at the competition. Cheerleaders from Portsmouth JV and Portsmouth Pee Wee visit the show to perform a cheer and talk about the excitement.

