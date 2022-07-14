Argosy Collegiate Charter School is proud to offer scholars throughout Fall River and surrounding cities and towns a comprehensive 6th-12th grade college prep education. Students are provided with rich academic and enrichment opportunities, including the opportunity to take college-level courses and earn college credits during their high school years. Like all Massachusetts public schools, Argosy Collegiate Charter School is required to abide by state learning standards.

