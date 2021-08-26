Local charity looks to create access to hygiene essentials for the underserved

Amenity Aid is a local charity with a mission to improve the health and wellbeing of vulnerable populations by creating access to essential hygiene products. They are addressing hygiene poverty by acquiring toiletry necessities and distributing them to Rhode Islanders in need. We talk to founder and executive director, Liz Duggan, about how the community can help!
