Local celebrity psychic medium goes big, “Meet the Frasers”

Psychic Medium Matt Fraser and his Girlfriend, pageant queen Alexa Papigiotis join us to talk about their new show!

The 2020 reality sitcom follows their big families in the small town of Cranston, Rhode Island.

Also, Matt Fraser will be in Providence tonight, August 28th.
Marriott Hotel, Downtown Providence, 1 Orms Street, Providence , RI 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm, EST

Stay tuned on our website for a behind-the-scenes chat with the stars in this week’s Rhode Extra!!

