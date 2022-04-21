A new 5K walk/run is coming up, hosted by local businesses hoping to bring the community back together. Nick Rabar, local chef and restaurateur, and Kerry Taylor, owner of 212 Health and Performance, stopped by “The Rhode Show” to share the details of this family-friendly event.
Click here to register for the run.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.