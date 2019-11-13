Target 12 on WPRI.com

Local Blood Drive held in honor of John Elkhay

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:
luxe burger finished_179089
main bkg
bkg

You know the restaurants: 10 Prime Steak & Sushi, Luxe Burger Bar, Harry’s Bar & Burger, and Xaco Taco. The man behind the Chow Fun Food Group, John Elkhay, has been part of the culinary scene and the community for decades. However he’s caught the attention of many lately not for a new hot spot, but for his health.

Elkhay is currently battling blood cancer and wants to give back to others fighting their own battles. On Wednesday, November 13 Luxe Burger Bar will host a Blood Drive in honor of Elkhay. The Rhode Island Blood Center Bloodmobile will be on hand from 3-7p for those looking to donate.

All presenting donors will receive a voucher for a “Build Your Own Burger” and a blood orange margarita.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com