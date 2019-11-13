Local Blood Drive held in honor of John Elkhay

You know the restaurants: 10 Prime Steak & Sushi, Luxe Burger Bar, Harry’s Bar & Burger, and Xaco Taco. The man behind the Chow Fun Food Group, John Elkhay, has been part of the culinary scene and the community for decades. However he’s caught the attention of many lately not for a new hot spot, but for his health.

Elkhay is currently battling blood cancer and wants to give back to others fighting their own battles. On Wednesday, November 13 Luxe Burger Bar will host a Blood Drive in honor of Elkhay. The Rhode Island Blood Center Bloodmobile will be on hand from 3-7p for those looking to donate.

All presenting donors will receive a voucher for a “Build Your Own Burger” and a blood orange margarita.