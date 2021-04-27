Local author talks new book ‘Home Waters’ set on Narragansett Bay

Set on Narragansett Bay, “Home Waters” is a unique mix of family, romance, and an urgent threat to the bay itself. Instead of telling readers why they should care about the environment, the novel puts readers into the minds and hearts of two quirky characters as they wrestle with how to prevent invasive toxic algae from overwhelming the bay. It’s a story with a local twist that illustrates how closely we are all related on planet Earth. 

Author, Elizabeth Devlin, talks about the book and her collaboration with URI oceanographers and Save the Bay to make her latest novel come to life.

