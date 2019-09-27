Local author returns with new book

This morning on “The Rhode Show” we welcomed back Author, Podcaster, and ProJo Writer, G. Wayne Miller, who dropped by to discuss his latest effort: “Kid Number One: A story of heart, soul and business, featuring Alan Hassenfeld and Hasbro.”

Per his website, “Kid Number One” is an extensively researched, engaging collection of stories that follow the fortunes of one immigrant family – the family that created the Hasbro company which birthed such iconic American toys as Mr. Potato Head.

To learn more about the book, visit: http://www.gwaynemiller.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

