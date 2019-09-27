Live Now /
Local author returns with new book

The Rhode Show

This morning on “The Rhode Show” we welcomed back Author, Podcaster, and ProJo Writer, G. Wayne Miller, who dropped by to discuss his latest effort: “Kid Number One: A story of heart, soul and business, featuring Alan Hassenfeld and Hasbro.”

Per his website, “Kid Number One” is an extensively researched, engaging collection of stories that follow the fortunes of one immigrant family – the family that created the Hasbro company which birthed such iconic American toys as Mr. Potato Head.

To learn more about the book, visit: http://www.gwaynemiller.com/

