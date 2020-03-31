Local author pens ‘coronavirus diary’

Local author, Vanessa Lillie, chronicles these strange times through her new coronavirus diary, “Home, but not Alone” in The Providence Journal. She joins The Rhode Show to talk more about it!

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

