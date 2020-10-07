Local Author Vanessa Lillie discusses her new book

This morning we welcomed back Author Vanessa Lillie to chat about her latest effort, “For the Best.” A page-turning thriller, set against the backdrop of very real-life RI locations, the book will certainly captivate and hold your attention. Brendan Kirby recently caught up with her over Zoom to get the scoop.

Learn more and get your copy here: http://www.vanessalillie.com/

To check out the Rhody Reader Box from Ink Fish that Vanessa discussed, visit: http://inkfishbooks.com/packages/bookbox

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

