Local Author Vanessa Lillie discusses her new book

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This morning we welcomed back Author Vanessa Lillie to chat about her latest effort, “For the Best.” A page-turning thriller, set against the backdrop of very real-life RI locations, the book will certainly captivate and hold your attention. Brendan Kirby recently caught up with her over Zoom to get the scoop.

Learn more and get your copy here: http://www.vanessalillie.com/

To check out the Rhody Reader Box from Ink Fish that Vanessa discussed, visit: http://inkfishbooks.com/packages/bookbox

Rhode Show Content DisclaimerThe information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams