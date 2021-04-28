Local author aims to inspire using his own story of strength

It may be hard to believe but some 1.6 million Americans are living with Type 1 Diabetes and that is just one alarming number surrounding this affliction. However one local young man, Brendan Barbato, hasn’t let his challenges stop him and he has authored a new book which will educate, empower and inspire those dealing with challenging situations.

He joined our own Brendan Kirby on ‘The Rhode Show’ today over Zoom to discuss his project and how he is helping others “turn pain into power”.

To learn more about Brendan and his story visit: https://www.brendanbarbato.com/

To purchase your copy of his book, head to: https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/becoming-mindset

