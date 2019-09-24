Local artist on “Ink Master”

What is “Ink Master”? Per their website: Ten of the country’s top tattoo artists hope to make a lasting impression on the judging panel in this competition series. Those judges include renowned tattoo artist Chris Nunez, best known for his work on “Miami Ink,” veteran artist Oliver Peck and host Dave Navarro, plus a roster of guest celebrity judges.

This morning on “The Rhode Show” we welcomed a local tattoo artist who will be featured on their show, Dani Ryan!

You can catch the season finale of “Ink Master” tonight at 10 on Paramount Network.

Learn more about the show here: https://www.paramountnetwork.com/shows/ink-master

