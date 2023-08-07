Lobby Muddy Fest started off as a regular Sunday ritual, where a handful of local friends would meet at O’Brien’s Pub to have some lobster rolls, and a few mudslides, and discuss the night before. The friendly get-together quickly gained popularity on social media and after an overwhelming turnout one Sunday afternoon, the founders decided that this routine hangout could become so much more.

To date, Lobby Muddy Fest has donated over $25,000 to charities, including The Jimmy Fund and Newport Mental Health. The non-profit will be hosting its flagship event at Smugglers Waterfront Bar in Newport, RI on Saturday, August 12th, 2023.