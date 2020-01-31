Staying fit during the big game

Many will be indulging this weekend as the 49ers take on the Chiefs. Strength and Conditioning Coach, Garrett Sawaia shares a fun workout that can be done during the game.

If your team scores a touchdown = 6 touchdown sit-ups

If opposing team scores a TD = 6 push-ups

All other points (field goals, safety, etc.) = 2X Floor touch squat jacks

