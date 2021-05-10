University Orthopedics offers relief for knee and hip pain

Spring is a great time to get back outside and be active. Unfortunately about 1 in 4 adults experience joint pain due to arthritis. Dr. Eric Cohen from University Orthopedics and his patient, Denise, share details on her surgery that may help you or someone you know suffering from knee and hip pain.
