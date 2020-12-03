Treat injuries with Ortho RI Express

Injuries don’t happen on a 9–5 schedule, and sometimes you can’t wait for an appointment. Ortho RI Express gives you an alternative to waiting in a crowded Emergency Room with same day access to Orthopedic Specialists for acute situations.

They treat orthopedic injuries of children over three years all the way through adulthood. From soccer practice injuries to slipping on ice, they treat non-emergent injuries related to bones, joints, and muscle including:

Broken Bones

Sprains

Dislocations

Sports Injuries

Hand/Wrist Injuries

Shoulder Injuries

Knee Injuries

Foot/Ankle Injuries

Back Injuries

Worker’s Comp Injuries

On-site digital x-rays are offered for one-stop treatment.