Treat injuries with Ortho RI Express

Injuries don’t happen on a 9–5 schedule, and sometimes you can’t wait for an appointment. Ortho RI Express gives you an alternative to waiting in a crowded Emergency Room with same day access to Orthopedic Specialists for acute situations.
They treat orthopedic injuries of children over three years all the way through adulthood. From soccer practice injuries to slipping on ice, they treat non-emergent injuries related to bones, joints, and muscle including:
Broken Bones
Sprains
Dislocations
Sports Injuries
Hand/Wrist Injuries
Shoulder Injuries
Knee Injuries
Foot/Ankle Injuries
Back Injuries
Worker’s Comp Injuries
On-site digital x-rays are offered for one-stop treatment.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.