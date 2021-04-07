Tips to stay motivated and committed to your workout

Sara Benn, Owner of Elevate Barre & Cycle shares 3 simple tips to help (or keep) you motivated and committed to a workout routine!
Tip 1 – find a buddy and plan to sign up for a class together
Tip 2 – Change your Mindset – focus on the positive: stay away from thoughts like body shaming
Tip 3 Celebrate your success – make sure you celebrate your milestones even if its as simple as signing up and showing up to class.

