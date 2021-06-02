Tips for better sleep

Having trouble sleeping? It could have something to do with what you eat. Board Certified Health & Wellness Coach at Proper, Kelly O’Brien, shares her advice for getting better sleep as well as the benefits of working with a sleep coach.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.