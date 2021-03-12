T-Detect COVID helps those who may have been infected

Living Healthy

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread across the nation, one of the biggest challenges has been the availability of reliable testing. For those who suspect they’ve had COVID-19 but were never tested, this can be unsettling, especially those that may suffer from long-COVID. Now, a new test to detect recent or past COVID-19 infection is available. It’s called T-Detect™ COVID and is the first T-cell based test for patients that can help those who believe they may have been infected with the virus get an answer. COVID-19 Survivor and Founder of Survivor Corps, Diana Berrent & Lance Baldo, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares details on T-Detect.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams