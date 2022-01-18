Six phases of real change

Looking to make a change in 2022? Motivational Speaker & Author, Dr. Delatorro McNeal II shares the steps we need to take in order to see real change.
Step 1: It Must Change!
Step 2: I Must Change It!
Step 3: I Can Change It!
Step 4: I Will Change It!
Step 5: I Am Changing It!
Step 6: I Have Changed It!
