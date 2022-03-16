If you’re looking for some quick and easy ways to boost your self-esteem and promote self-worth, we’ve got you covered! Dr. Teralyn Sell shares her advice for improving our self-love:

Tactic #1: Practice saying no

Often people with self esteem issues struggle with saying no. Practicing saying no to smaller things, will allow you to find your voice to say no to bigger things.

Tactic #2: Start each day with positive intention

Setting an intention and repeating it creates new neural pathways. Think of something positive you are desiring about yourself and speak it out loud when you wake up in the morning. Don’t know what to say, start with something easy like, ‘I have confidence’. The intention needs to be positive and stated as if it’s happening right now.

Tactic #3: Say yes to things you want

As important as it is to set boundaries and say no, it’s just as important to say yes to more things. Often a lack of confidence will prevent us from doing things we want making us more of a sideline observer. Instead work on saying yes to small things that allow you to become an active participant in your life

Tactic #4: Wear clothes that feel great

If you feel uncomfortable in your own skin, work on getting clothes that make you feel confident. Use a tailor to get a few statement pieces that fit you like a glove. You will feel much more comfortable and more confident.

Tactic #5: Seek help

When in doubt, seek some help. There are a lot of different ways to get help with your confidence. From therapy to coaching to online support groups, there are many ways to get the help that you need to reach your confidence goals.