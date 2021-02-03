Relax with these calming yoga poses

Jasmin Acevedo, Owner of Four2Five Wellness shares yoga stretches and breathing techniques to provide some calm into your day. She also discusses the importance of bringing health and wellness to the community.
Poses:
- Raised Arm Pose
2. Tree Pose (right foot on left knee)
3. Tree Pose (left foot on right knee)
3 breaths with hands on heart and belly
4. lunge (right knee forward)
5. lunge (left knee forward)
6. malasana pose
7. seated forward bend(end with hands on belly/ womb area)
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.