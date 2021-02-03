Relax with these calming yoga poses

In this Jan. 24, 2016, photo, participants in a yoga class strike a pose at the Mondrian South Beach Hotel in Miami Beach, Fla. The hotel world is moving beyond basement gyms and ho-hum spa menus to accommodate guests growing requests to stay healthy while on the road. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Jasmin Acevedo, Owner of Four2Five Wellness shares yoga stretches and breathing techniques to provide some calm into your day. She also discusses the importance of bringing health and wellness to the community.

Poses:

  1. Raised Arm Pose

2. Tree Pose (right foot on left knee)

3. Tree Pose (left foot on right knee)     

3 breaths with hands on heart and belly

4.  lunge (right knee forward)

5. lunge (left knee forward)

6. malasana pose

7. seated forward bend(end with hands on belly/ womb area) 

