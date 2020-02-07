Raising awareness for heart health

Too many women die each year because they are unaware that heart disease is their No. 1 killer. Right now, one in three women die of cardiovascular disease, that’s approximately one woman every minute. That’s why the American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women movement, is calling on women to speak up about this largely preventable disease. Tara Comer from the American Heart Association of Southern New England and Lisa Abbott, Senior V.P. of Human Resources and Community Affairs at Lifespan share details on the day and the upcoming Go Red for Women Luncheon on February 14th, 2020.





