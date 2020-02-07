Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning
Target 12 on WPRI.com

Raising awareness for heart health

Living Healthy

by:

Posted: / Updated:
valentines-day-holiday-heart_1516136464317_333912_ver1-0_31854568_ver1-0_640_360_624115
main bkg
bkg

Too many women die each year because they are unaware that heart disease is their No. 1 killer. Right now, one in three women die of cardiovascular disease, that’s approximately one woman every minute. That’s why the American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women movement, is calling on women to speak up about this largely preventable disease. Tara Comer from the American Heart Association of Southern New England and Lisa Abbott, Senior V.P. of Human Resources and Community Affairs at Lifespan share details on the day and the upcoming Go Red for Women Luncheon on February 14th, 2020.


Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com