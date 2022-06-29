In this Jan. 24, 2016, photo, participants in a yoga class strike a pose at the Mondrian South Beach Hotel in Miami Beach, Fla. The hotel world is moving beyond…
In this Jan. 24, 2016, photo, participants in a yoga class strike a pose at the Mondrian South Beach Hotel in Miami Beach, Fla. The hotel world is moving beyond basement gyms and ho-hum spa menus to accommodate guests growing requests to stay healthy while on the road. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
In this Jan. 24, 2016, photo, participants in a yoga class strike a pose at the Mondrian South Beach Hotel in Miami Beach, Fla. The hotel world is moving beyond…
In this Jan. 24, 2016, photo, participants in a yoga class strike a pose at the Mondrian South Beach Hotel in Miami Beach, Fla. The hotel world is moving beyond basement gyms and ho-hum spa menus to accommodate guests growing requests to stay healthy while on the road. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)