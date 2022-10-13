With flu/Covid season fast approaching, it’s important that we take care of ourselves. Thursday morning on “The Rhode Show,” we welcomed Dr. Christopher Ottiano, Chief Medical Officer, Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island, as he emphasized just how crucial it is to stay up to date with both vaccines. He wanted viewers to be aware of this and the fact that you can get a flu shot and a COVID-19 vaccine at the same time. Also, like the flu shot, he pointed out that the COVID-19 vaccine reduces your risk of getting very sick or having to go to the hospital.

For additional info, head to: https://www.nhpri.org/