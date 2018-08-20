We’ve all heard something about fluoride and may especially remember receiving fluoride treatments at our dental office. But what is the importance of receiving these treatments? How do we know if we are receiving enough through our drinking water?
Here to tell you everything you need to know about fluoride is Dr. Kyle Malesra and Lori Colby from Dr. Eric George and Associates.
Understanding the importance of fluoride treatments
We’ve all heard something about fluoride and may especially remember receiving fluoride treatments at our dental office. But what is the importance of receiving these treatments? How do we know if we are receiving enough through our drinking water?