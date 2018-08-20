Target 12 on WPRI.com

Understanding the importance of fluoride treatments

My Smile Today
Posted: / Updated:

Rhode Show Channels Nav

We’ve all heard something about fluoride and may especially remember receiving fluoride treatments at our dental office. But what is the importance of receiving these treatments? How do we know if we are receiving enough through our drinking water?
Here to tell you everything you need to know about fluoride is Dr. Kyle Malesra and Lori Colby from Dr. Eric George and Associates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams