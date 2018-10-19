The importance of regular dental checkups

Speaking in public is the number one fear of the average American. Number two is a visit to the dentist.

Even though this is a prevalent fear, visiting the dentist and keeping up with your dental hygiene is important for many reasons.

Your overall systemic health can be significantly impacted by poor dental hygiene habits. Your hygienist and dentist will take the time to go over your individual needs and ensure that concerns are addressed along with teaching every day hygiene tips.

October is National Dental Hygiene Month and Dr. Bashar Shehadeh & Macayla Gilmore RDH (Registered Dental Hygienist) of Eric George DMD & Associates joined us on set to discuss the importance of visiting your dentist on a regular basis.