Target 12 on WPRI.com

My Smile Today: In Our Words

My Smile Today
Posted: / Updated:

Rhode Show Channels Nav

The staff at My Smile Today treat their patients like family.

They get to see the clients grow and know how to personalize each visit to fit the patients needs and comforts.

The staff truly care about the well being of their patients and want to help them in every way possible.

My Smile Today cares for its patients in a way unlike any other.

For more tips and information about better dental experiences and results stay with the My Smile Today channel and watch segments on The Rhode Show.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams