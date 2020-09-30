Motivation and Inspiration with Bri Healthy

Bri Blank Alexander, better known as Bri Healthy shares the following advice and tips on feeling empowered. You can also listen to Bri on her new podcast Womenspired.

You can follow Bri and the Womenspired podcast on Instgram.

@bri.healthy

@be.womenspired

Make time for self-care and self-love We don’t always make time for self-care, but when we do, we are truly playing on our own team and we can create a space for us to feel good. Making time for ourselves is honoring ourselves, and we can better understand how we’re feeling, and shift into a better space. Welcome in the good feeling emotions If we’re feeling down, let’s make some time for self-care, and do something that makes us happy. Stepping into a feeling of joy can be as easy as giving yourself a hug, smiling, dancing to your favorite song, taking a walk in a place you love, or anything that makes you happy. You deserve to feel happy! Lean into your support system It is a beautiful thing to have people that will listen to you and be there for you. Whoever they may be, it’s a beautiful thing to be grateful for. You are always supported on your journey, even when it doesn’t feel like it! Listen to the success stories of others to inspire you on your journey! Hearing the stories of others who overcame hardship, or have just created something beautiful in the world, can help empower us to know that we can do anything we set our minds to as well!

