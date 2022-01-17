Medicine cabinet caveats

Before you reach for your favorite moisturizer, shampoo, foundation, or other beauty products, look closely! Dr. Flora Stay shares what to look for and what to stay away from when restocking your medicine cabinet.
- Steer clear of troublesome ingredients. “Alcohol, dyes, gluten, parabens, formaldehyde, salicylate plant extracts, essential oils and sodium lauryl sulphate (SLS) are common irritating ingredients,” says Stay. “These can lead to everything from an itchy scalp to skin rashes. When used in toothpaste or mouthwash, they may lead to bad breath and cavities!”
- Learn the difference between ‘dermatologist tested’ and ‘dermatologist recommended’. “Having a bad reaction to an ingredient is more common than you may realize. Just because a product is ‘Dermatologist Tested’ does not mean that the dermatologist liked the results. On the other hand, ‘Dermatologist Recommended’ is an indicator that a product is free of problem-causing ingredients.”
- Don’t decide to keep a product just because it’s natural. “Not all natural ingredients are good for you.”
