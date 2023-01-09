With the winter months upon us, we’re all looking for ways to make sure we remain as healthy as possible. In order to do this, it is imperative that we remain proactive in taking care of ourselves. Joining us on The Rhode Show today with some important winter wellness advice was Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, concierge physician and star of Bravo TV’s ‘Married to Medicine’.

For more info, head to: http://www.TipsOnTV.com