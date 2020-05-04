Injuries During the Pandemic

Dr. Jonathan Schiller from University Orthopedics discusses what you should consider if you are injured while staying at home, and when you should seek medical attention.

He explains telemedicine and how it may help

He also gives ideas for parents to keep kids active and safe during this pandemic.

