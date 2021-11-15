How to fit in fitness during the holiday season

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) -- Providence City Clerk Shawn Selleck has resigned from his position amid allegations of harassment and bullying, ahead of a removal hearing that was slated to take place this week.

Selleck, who has been the city clerk since 2019, was accused by three deputy clerks of aggressive and confrontational behavior. He was cleared by the city's human resources department, but the City Council commissioned a separate investigation that found he violated several city policies, prompting the council to initiate removal proceedings.