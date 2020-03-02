How is Your Colon Health?

According to studies published by the National Institutes of Health, dietary exposures play a major role in the development of this type of cancer.

The standard American diet (or “Western” diet) is characterized by a higher intake of red and processed meats, added sugar, and refined grains have been strongly linked with colorectal cancer.

In contrast, diets rich in fruits, vegetables, fish, poultry and whole-grain products are associated with a lower risk.



Avoiding pre-packaged foods, high sugar drinks, and fast food restaurants is not only healthy but it can help cut down on weight gain.

Americans consume more than 13% of daily calories in the form of added sugars alone.



The alternative is the Eastern, Asian or Mediterranean diet which features whole grains like brown rice, barley and buckwheat.

Filling your plate with plenty of plant-based foods, seafood, and fresh fruit, nuts, and cooking with healthy fats like olive oil are recommended.

Eating small, frequent meals can also help aid digestion.



GET SCREENED

