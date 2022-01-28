Health benefits of dog ownership

Lifestyle Expert, Victoria Sophia, shares how owning a dog can bring health and happiness into your life.
- Keeps You Active
- Improves Your Social Life
- Reduces Stress and Anxiety
- Provides Companionship
- Alert Us to Allergens and Illness
