Dr. Laurel Mellin specializes in Emotional Brain Training (EBT). She shares her advice to go from stress to joy in minutes. Dr. Mellin covers the following topics:

Managing Stress Around Re-Opening and Vaccines: How to beat stress as we adjust to our “new normal” post-pandemic

·How Managing Stress Can Save Your Life: How alleviating stress may aid in treatment and prevention of mental illness, obesity, diabetes, addiction, heart disease and cancers

·How to Make Your Brain a Judgment-Free Zone: Why judging your emotions and thoughts is ineffective and how to make the most of your “negative” feelings