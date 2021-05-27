Focus on your gut health

Dr. Lisa Derosimo, Nutritionist and Weight Loss Physician, shares her knowledge on gut health and why it’s so important to take care of it. There is growing evidence to suggest that our gut acts like a second brain and has a significant impact on both our physical and mental health. Dr. Derosimo covers the following:

What the microbiome is and how it affects the brain and overall health (gut-brain axis)

The factors that affect the balance of the microbiome: diet, exercise, medications, the environment

Signs your microbiome may be out of balance

Dr. Derosimo also shares a gut-healthy recipe using the following ingredients:

Unflavored Greek yogurt (probiotics)

berries (antioxidants, fiber, Vit C)

almonds (prebiotic effect, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, fiber, and magnesium)

oats (magnesium, fiber)

chia seeds (fiber, zinc and antioxidant effect as well as Omega-3 fatty acids)

probiotic