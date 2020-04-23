First Gentleman reminds us ‘It’s OK not to be OK’

First Gentleman, Andy Moffit, discusses the importance of making your mental health a priority. He reminds folks that they are not alone and offers some ways to stay busy at home.

Here are a couple of resources available to Rhode Islanders:

BH Link: 24/7 hotline and triage center for adults in crisis. (401) 414-LINK

Kids Link: 24/7 hotline for kids in crisis. 1-855-543-5465

