About 40 million Americans ages 20-69 have noise-induced hearing loss and it’s estimated that 1.1 billion young people could be at risk for hearing loss due to unsafe listening practices. With October being National Protect Your Hearing Month, Beltone, the nation’s leading hearing care retailer is raising awareness around noise-induced hearing loss such as what causes it, who is most at risk for it as well as how to protect and preserve your hearing. Kathy McGowan, Doctor of Audiology at Beltone shares vital information regarding the risks associated with untreated hearing loss, why it’s important to get your hearing checked regularly at any age and advancements in hearing care technologies available to help people get the most out of experiences that really matter.

