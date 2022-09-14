Do you think it’s too late to “re-invent” yourself? Think again! It’s never too late to find a new career, hobby, or passion. And it’s never too late to take care of yourself. September is National Healthy Aging Month, a time to focus national attention on the positive aspects of growing older. The idea is to inspire and offer practical ideas for adults aged 45 years-plus so they can improve their physical, mental, social, and financial well-being. Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, concierge physician and star of Bravo TV’s ‘Married to Medicine’, shows us where to find some timely tips and products which enable you to age gracefully and stay healthy. For more info visit: tipsontv.com

