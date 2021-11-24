Expert advice for a healthy holiday season

(NEXSTAR) -- American Screening LLC is voluntarily recalling 153,336 units of hand sanitizer that are packaged in containers that look like water bottles and pose a risk of consumption.

The product, which contains 70% ethyl alcohol gel, comes in 8-ounce bottles and is intended to be used topically to help reduce bacteria on the skin when soap and water are unavailable, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.