‘Destination Wellness’ explores global secrets for better living

Living Healthy

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

Author, Annie Daly, shares her passion for travel in her first book Destination Wellness: Global Secrets for Better Living Wherever You Are. Throughout the book readers will learn how six different countries approach wellness as Annie shares her travels and lessons learned along the way.

  • Processed with VSCO with al3 preset
  • Processed with VSCO with au5 preset
  • Processed with VSCO with c2 preset
  • Processed with VSCO with al3 preset
  • Processed with VSCO with al3 preset
  • Processed with VSCO with al3 preset
  • Processed with VSCO with al3 preset
  • Processed with VSCO with c2 preset

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams