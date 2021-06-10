‘Destination Wellness’ explores global secrets for better living

Author, Annie Daly, shares her passion for travel in her first book Destination Wellness: Global Secrets for Better Living Wherever You Are. Throughout the book readers will learn how six different countries approach wellness as Annie shares her travels and lessons learned along the way.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.