South County Heath offers new options for c-sections

Dr Jeffrey Joseph of South County Health Hospital visits the Rhode Show to discuss the alternatives available for moms having c-sections.

For more information go to https://www.southcountyhealth.org/programs-services/center-for-women-s-health/having-a-baby

