Midwife tips to make childbirth easier

Deborah White, CNM, Midwife at South County Health Hospital, shares advice for expecting moms to make childbirth easier before and during their hospital stay. 

– Before labor: 
Walking, exercising, other things that can make positioning of the child more optimal

– Coping with contractions:
Shower, positions on the hands and knees, more positioning advice ..

– Options at the hospital:
There are both pharmacological and non-pharma options: epidural obviously is one, but also nitrous oxide at SC Hospital, and even IV sedation. Also, labor tub at SCH.

