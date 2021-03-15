Brown Medicine shares tips for beating colon cancer

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread across the nation, one of the biggest challenges has been the availability of reliable testing. For those who suspect they’ve had COVID-19 but were never tested, this can be unsettling, especially those that may suffer from long-COVID. Now, a new test to detect recent or past COVID-19 infection is available. It’s called T-Detect™ COVID and is the first T-cell based test for patients that can help those who believe they may have been infected with the virus get an answer. COVID-19 Survivor and Founder of Survivor Corps, Diana Berrent & Lance Baldo, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares details on T-Detect.