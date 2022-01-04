Benefits of limiting your sugar intake

Dr. Vikki Petersen shares her top 6 reasons to avoid excess sugar consumption.
Reason #1: Obesity
Reason #2: Higher Cholesterol
Reason #3: Increased Cancer Risk
Reason #4: Imbalanced Gut Flora
Reason #5: Narrow Airways Leading to Asthma
Reason #6: Immune Strength
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.