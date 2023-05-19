The Ocean Race Newport Stopover starting May 13th. ; Newport hosted the stopover twice in 2015 and 2018, with more than 247,000 people visiting during the past stopovers, including nearly 6,500 students through the field trip program.
The Ocean Race Newport is a free event open to the public, May 13-21, in Newport, RI.
