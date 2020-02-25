Live from the Mardi Gras Parade Route

Ben Lemoine takes us live from Historic Saint Charles Avenue in New Orleans! He’s there with all the fun happening inside Mardi Gras. More than one million revelers will line the parade route well before dawn in anticipation of hundreds of decorative floats and marching bands.

